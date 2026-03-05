U.S. senate blocks resolution to limit Trump’s military action against Iran

In a 47–53 vote, the war powers resolution failed to secure the simple majority required to advance. Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania joined most Republicans in voting against the measure, while Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky was the only member of his party to support it.

The initiative, introduced by Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia and co-sponsored by Paul, aimed to “direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress.”

Kaine acknowledged the effort faced long odds but said lawmakers must publicly take a position on the war. “If you don’t have the guts to vote yes or no on a war vote, how dare you send our sons and daughters into war where they risk their lives,” he said.

Democrats expressed concern that the administration’s objectives in Iran remain unclear. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned of potential escalation, saying: “They have shifting goals, different goals all the time, different answers every day. And I am truly worried about mission creep.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signaled that the military campaign could expand. “We are accelerating, not decelerating,” he told reporters. “Iran’s capabilities are evaporating by the hour, while American strength grows fiercer, smarter and utterly dominant.”

Republican Senator Todd Young defended the administration’s position, stating: “I believe that danger will only grow if we limit the president’s military options at this critical moment.”

Even if Congress were to approve such a resolution, President Trump could veto it, requiring a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override the decision. A similar vote is expected in the House of Representatives.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the latest escalation in the Middle East following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran triggered a sharp reaction across global energy markets and trade routes, pushing oil and gas prices higher and disrupting supply chains across several regions.