Trump plans military hub inside triumphal arch

“At the strong request of the United States Military, and for National Security purposes, I have agreed to convert the magnificent Triumphal Arch, planned since the Civil War Era many years ago, at the Receptive Circle adjoining the Arlington Memorial Bridge, into a top grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to the President, the facility at Memorial Circle would provide the military with the ability to rapidly deploy large numbers of drones and position snipers on its roof and plaza areas. It would also store sniper ammunition.

“There will be no facility like this anywhere in the world,” Trump said, adding that Washington was the only major global capital without a triumphal arch.

The project is intended to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States and create a monumental gateway between Washington and Arlington National Cemetery, according to the National Park Service.

However, Democratic Representative Don Beyer criticized the revised plan on X, citing the site’s proximity to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

“Putting a drone launching site directly in the landing path for DCA is a stupid, dangerous, and unworkable idea,” Beyer wrote.

The National Park Service previously determined that the arch would adversely affect one or more historic properties in the ceremonial corridor connecting the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

The project remains subject to the federal historic preservation review process, while a final decision document is expected after the required procedures are completed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that US President Donald Trump announced the formation of an “AI Force,” to be overseen by an artificial intelligence “czar,” amid growing concerns over the rapid development of increasingly capable AI systems.