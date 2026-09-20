Trump announces formation of ‘AI Force’

Trump said the new force would be modeled on the Space Force, which he established during his first term.

“For this purpose, I am forming the AI Force, much like I did Space Force, which has been a tremendous SUCCESS, in my First Term,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “To that end, I will be announcing, in the near future, the AI ‘Czar’ — Only High I.Q. individuals need apply!”

In recent months, reports of AI systems displaying capabilities beyond what many industry insiders expected have fueled calls for slower development and stronger government safeguards.

Donald Trump has dismissed those concerns, describing opposition to AI as another “hoax” and arguing that additional regulations would hurt the industry.

“We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows!” he wrote Saturday.

Trump said harmful uses of AI could be addressed through existing criminal and civil law rather than new restrictions.

He also portrayed AI as a major economic opportunity for the US, saying it could become “the next Industrial Revolution, or Internet” and have an impact “possibly as much as 25% of our Country’s GDP.”

“We are leading China, and the rest of the World, and I intend to keep it that way!” Trump wrote.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed growing warnings about the risks posed by artificial intelligence, stressing that Washington must retain its technological lead over China.