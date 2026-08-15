Trump orders major US Navy and shipbuilding overhaul

In a national security presidential memorandum dated August 13, Trump said the Navy had faced repeated shipbuilding setbacks because of overly complex designs and iterative design changes. He also pointed to backlogs across six major Navy shipbuilding programs and a weakened commercial shipbuilding sector.

The memorandum directs the Department of War to restore capacity and competition in the maritime industrial base while expanding the US naval force structure. It calls for the use of proven, reliable and affordable technologies and ship designs, as well as contracts that enable near-term purchases from foreign suppliers while encouraging investment in US shipyards and supply chains.

Among the measures, the administration will examine a plan to replace the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System and Advanced Weapons Elevators with steam and hydraulic systems for the construction of CVN-81. The plan is due within 60 days.

The memorandum also directs the use of a “Finland Model” for up to three ship classes. Under the approach, foreign suppliers would be required to build a new US shipyard or assume ownership or a majority equity position in an existing US shipyard. They would also have to hire and train an American citizen workforce, license shipbuilding technologies to US shipyards and develop a US-based supply chain. After the first two ships, subsequent vessels would be built in US shipyards.

Within 90 days, the Department of War is to develop a new competitive acquisition approach for surface combatants and a separate plan to direct financial resources pledged through various trade deals toward investments in the US maritime industrial base, including Consolidated Cargo Replenishment at Sea tankers and roll-on/roll-off vessels.

RESTORING AMERICA'S MARITIME DOMINANCE. 🇺🇸🚢



Today, President Trump signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum to decisively usher in a new Maritime Golden Age, expand commercial shipbuilding capacity, build a resilient workforce, and revitalize a crucial industry. pic.twitter.com/uGPK5chPcf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 13, 2026

Trump also ordered planning for a fifth public Navy Yard to support nuclear-powered submarine and aircraft carrier readiness. The plan is to consider locations near the US Pacific Fleet, up to three new drydocks capable of accommodating current and projected submarine classes, and financing mechanisms such as public-private partnerships.

Another measure calls for establishing a Component Repair Center to support the submarine repair industry and maintain at least one “ship set” of spare equipment for the Los Angeles, Virginia, Seawolf, Ohio and Columbia classes.

The memorandum further orders a review of the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), with proposed reforms aimed at reducing bureaucracy, strengthening accountability and preventing unnecessary redesigns or iterative design changes to mature parent designs.

The administration is required to submit the various plans within deadlines ranging from 60 to 120 days. The memorandum states that its implementation will be subject to applicable law and the availability of appropriations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. forces redirected 49 commercial vessels following the resumption of the naval blockade against Iran, according to CENTCOM.