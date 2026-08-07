CENTCOM says U.S. forces redirect 49 commercial vessels after resumption of naval blockade against Iran

In a statement, CENTCOM said that as of Aug. 6, U.S. forces had redirected 49 commercial vessels, disabled two vessels, and boarded two others as part of the ongoing operation.

"As of Aug. 6, CENTCOM redirected 49 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2, it said on X.

U.S. Marine Corps aviation assets and personnel embarked aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) support ongoing enforcement of the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 6, CENTCOM redirected 49 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2. pic.twitter.com/tbdPdKe7RH — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 6, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform reported efforts to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz had moved closer to a breakthrough on Aug. 6.