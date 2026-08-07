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    CENTCOM says U.S. forces redirect 49 commercial vessels after resumption of naval blockade against Iran

    09:15, 7 August 2026

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said U.S. forces have redirected 49 commercial vessels since the resumption of the U.S. blockade against Iran, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    CENTCOM says U.S. forces redirect 49 commercial vessels after resumption of naval blockade against Iran
    Photo credit: CENTCOM/X account

    In a statement, CENTCOM said that as of Aug. 6, U.S. forces had redirected 49 commercial vessels, disabled two vessels, and boarded two others as part of the ongoing operation.

    "As of Aug. 6, CENTCOM redirected 49 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2, it said on X.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported efforts to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz had moved closer to a breakthrough on Aug. 6. 

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