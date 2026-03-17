Trump may delay China visit amid Iran conflict

“We’re working on that right now,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I’d love to (go to China), but because of the war, I want to be here. I have to be here.”

The visit, initially scheduled for March 31 to April 2, could be delayed “a month or so,” according to the U.S. leader, who emphasized his strong ties with Xi, noting, “I’m looking forward to being with him. We have a very good relationship.”

The possible postponement comes as Washington intensifies efforts to address disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments. Trump has urged allies to contribute naval support, stating that “numerous countries have told me they’re on the way. Some are very enthusiastic about it, and some aren’t.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president may reschedule the trip to focus on the military campaign against Iran, codenamed “Epic Fury.”

“As commander-in-chief, it’s his number one priority right now to ensure the continued success of this operation,” she said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also noted Trump’s need to remain in Washington “to coordinate the war effort,” adding that “traveling abroad at a time like this may not be optimal.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump warned that NATO could face a “very bad” future if member states fail to support efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.