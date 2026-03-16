Trump warns NATO over Hormuz security

The U.S. leader said countries that benefit from the key oil shipping route should help ensure it remains secure amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

“It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there. If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of Nato," Trump said.

The warning comes as the strategic waterway has been disrupted during the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran, raising concerns about global energy supplies.

Trump also indicated that a planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month could be postponed if Beijing does not clarify its stance on the issue.

“I think China should help too because China gets 90% of its oil from the Straits,” Trump told the Financial Times, adding that he would prefer to know China’s position before travelling.

“We may delay,” he said when asked about a possible visit.

According to the U.S. president, cooperation from countries that rely heavily on the shipping route is essential to ensure the safe passage of energy supplies.

Separately, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met in Paris on Sunday for the first of two days of talks focused on addressing issues within the current trade truce between Washington and Beijing.

The discussions are also seen as part of preparations for a potential visit by Trump to Beijing to meet with Xi later this month.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that oil prices climbed to their highest level since July 2022 on Sunday evening as the conflict involving Iran entered its third week, raising concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies.