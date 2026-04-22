Trump joins bible marathon amid clash with Pope

Trump read a passage from the Book of 2 Chronicles during the “America Reads the Bible” event at the Museum of the Bible. The initiative, launched on April 18, features public figures reading the Bible continuously to mark the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.

The president’s selected passage included the widely cited verse: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face… then will I hear from heaven… and will heal their land.”

Organizers say the event aims to promote a “return to the spiritual foundation that has shaped our country.” Other senior officials, including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also participated.

The reading comes amid a public disagreement between Trump and Pope Leo XIV, who recently criticized U.S. actions in Iran. Responding to the remarks, Trump told reporters he has “a right to disagree with the Pope.”

Previously, the Pope warned against those who “manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic, and political gain.”

The episode also follows controversy over AI-generated images shared by Trump on social media, including one portraying him in a Jesus-like role, which drew criticism from some religious supporters.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire with Iran, stating that the U.S. military would delay its planned attack to allow additional time for Tehran to present a proposal aimed at resolving the conflict.