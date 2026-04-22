Trump announces Iran ceasefire extension but says blockade remains

The move on Tuesday comes at the request of Pakistani mediators, according to Trump. The truce was set to expire on Wednesday.

“I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” the US president said in a social media post.

Without a specific deadline, Trump’s statement suggests that the truce’s extension is open-ended, at least from the US side.

Iran did not issue an immediate response to Trump’s statement. The semi-official Tasnim news agency said Tehran’s position will be “officially announced later”.

The extension marks the latest abrupt reversal from the Trump White House. Hours before his social media post, Trump had said that he opposed lengthening the truce, warning Iran that time is running out before the US launches a huge attack on its infrastructure.

The about-face came as Iranian officials condemned the US naval blockade on the country’s ports, putting in doubt their participation in talks scheduled for Wednesday.

Afterwards, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to Trump for agreeing to prolong the truce, saying that Islamabad will continue to push for a negotiated settlement to the conflict.

“I sincerely hope that both sides will continue to observe the ceasefire and be able to conclude a comprehensive ‘Peace Deal’ during the second round of talks scheduled at Islamabad for a permanent end to the conflict,” Sharif said in a post on X.

On my personal behalf and on behalf of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, I sincerely thank President Trump for graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course.



With the trust and confidence reposed in, Pakistan… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 21, 2026

As stated previously, Iran rejected negotiations with the US "under the shadow of threats," Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Monday.