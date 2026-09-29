Trump, Johnson expected to meet AI industry leaders amid oversight debate

Speaking to reporters earlier this month, Johnson said the talks would include “the responsibility of the companies to maintain safety” and what role, if any, the government should play. He has also cautioned against measures that could slow U.S. innovation and weaken the country's position in the global AI race.

The meeting follows a private dinner between Trump and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei at the White House on Sunday. Trump confirmed the meeting and said beforehand that the two would discuss AI regulation, while the White House has not disclosed details of their conversation. Amodei is also expected to attend Tuesday's gathering.

🤖 The AI race is moving from boardrooms into private meetings with national leaders.



President Trump said he will have dinner with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei before Tuesday’s “Golden Age” event with leading tech executives.



Access to policymakers is becoming part of the… — Ahmad Shah Mohibi (@WarGuy_) September 28, 2026

Amodei has emerged as one of the industry's leading advocates of slowing the pace at which the most advanced AI systems are developed. In an essay published this month, he argued that AI development should be paced so that safety measures have time to keep up with rapidly increasing capabilities.

His proposal calls for independent evaluators to receive ongoing access to frontier AI developers, coordination among companies in democratic countries on common safety standards and, eventually, international coordination. Amodei stressed that the approach would not halt technological progress, but would seek to balance further development with safeguards.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Google DeepMind co-founder Demis Hassabis subsequently expressed support for the direction of Amodei's proposal, although Hassabis said the details would still need to be worked out.

Trump, meanwhile, has opposed calls for a broad slowdown in AI development, arguing that the United States must retain its technological advantage, particularly over China. His administration has generally emphasized innovation while pursuing targeted security measures.

Addressing the UN General Assembly on September 22, Trump said U.S. government documents would refer to artificial intelligence as “super intelligence” and rejected efforts to establish an international system for controlling the technology.

Congress is also considering measures aimed at retaining human control over increasingly capable AI systems. Democratic Representative Ted Lieu of California and Republican Representative Nathaniel Moran of Texas introduced the bipartisan AI Kill Switch Act in July.

The bill would require developers of certain advanced systems to maintain the technical ability to slow, suspend or shut them down and would give the Department of Homeland Security emergency authority to order such action when a system poses a risk of catastrophic harm.

The debate has also reached the courts. A lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California alleges that Anthropic, OpenAI, SpaceXAI and Google coordinated efforts to slow AI development in violation of U.S. antitrust law.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Donald Trump announced that U.S. government documents would use “Super Intelligence” instead of artificial intelligence, arguing that the word “artificial” made the technology sound fake.