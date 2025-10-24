Trump halts trade talks with Canada over controversial ad campaign

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said the television ad, which featured former U.S. President Ronald Reagan speaking against import duties, was “a blatant attempt to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court and other courts” reviewing the legality of his administration’s tariffs.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute said earlier that the ad, produced by the government of Ontario, “misrepresents” Reagan’s 1987 radio address on trade and was used “without permission.” The foundation noted it was “reviewing its legal options.”

Photo credit: Donald Trump's Truth Social account

Ontario Premier Doug Ford promoted the campaign last week on X, saying: “It’s official: Ontario’s new advertising campaign in the U.S. has launched.” He added, “Using every tool we have, we’ll never stop making the case against American tariffs on Canada. The way to prosperity is by working together.”

The move follows remarks by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who said Canada seeks to double exports to non-U.S. markets amid rising trade tensions.

According to official data, more than three-quarters of Canadian exports go to the United States, with daily trade valued at about US$2.7 billion.

Earlier, it was reported that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made his second visit to the White House in five months amid mounting economic pressure to resolve U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum, automobiles, and other goods.