Prime Minister Carney holds trade talks with U.S. President Trump at White House

Carney met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday to discuss bilateral trade and the future of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which faces review next year.

President Trump and I know that there are areas where our nations can compete — and areas where we will be stronger together.



We’re focused on building these new opportunities. pic.twitter.com/UmlXtOCLuS — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) October 7, 2025

“From the beginning, I liked him, and we’ve had a good relationship,” President Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, sitting next to the Canadian leader. “We have natural conflict. We also have mutual love… you know we have great love for each other,” he said, adding that the two sides would discuss lowering tariffs on key Canadian sectors to ease trade tensions.

Trump called Carney a “world-class leader” and a “tough negotiator,” noting his willingness to revisit the USMCA or pursue “different deals.”

“We could renegotiate it, and that would be good, or we can just do different deals,” Trump stated.

Photo credit: The White House's official X account

More than 77% of Canada’s exports go to the United States, and recent tariffs have weighed heavily on the country’s manufacturing and small business sectors. Prime Minister Carney said the working visit focused on forging a “new economic and security relationship” with Washington.

“In areas where we compete, we have to come to an agreement that works,” he emphasized.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed that trade and economic cooperation were central topics of discussion between the two leaders.

