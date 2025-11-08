Trump hails "new relationship" between U.S. and Central Asian countries

“Yesterday, it was my Great Honor to host a Summit at the White House with the Presidents of five incredible Countries, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, of Kazakhstan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, of Uzbekistan, Emomali Rahmon, of Tajikistan, Sadyr Japarov, of the Kyrgyz Republic, and Serdar Berdimuhamedov, of Turkmenistan,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump noted that for three decades, his predecessors failed to give Central Asian countries the attention they deserve. He highlighted the region’s strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as its wealth of critical minerals, hydrocarbons, and human talent. He emphasized his commitment to being “fully engaged.”

“In commemoration of the 10 year anniversary of the C5+1 platform, we secured Billions of Dollars in Commercial Deals that will support tens of thousands of American jobs in the Aviation, Critical Minerals, Agriculture, Rail, Auto, and Technology sectors. Our Summit was the dawn of a beautiful, new relationship between the United States and Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Turkmenistan!” Donald Trump added.

Earlier, the C5+1 countries signed joint statements of intent on cooperation in the economic sphere and cultural heritage.