C5+1 countries sign statement of intent on economic cooperation

The Governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan and the United States of America (collectively, the “C5+1 countries”), on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the establishment of the C5+1 diplomatic platform,

Recognizing the strengthening of economic cooperation within the C5+1 diplomatic platform, which has brought tens of billions of dollars in recent trade and investment; and

Reaffirming the importance of healthy economies that support the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of our countries,

Acknowledging the B5+1 as a vital business counterpart to the C5+1 diplomatic platform that pursues a regional approach to further increasing commercial ties among C5+1 countries,

Have reached the following understanding:

The C5+1 countries intend to promote prosperity, peace, and progress by increasing economic activities and engagement by taking the following actions:





Commercial Environment

Improve ease of doing business and encourage trade and investment through the implementation of regulatory reforms; Support the development of small and medium-sized enterprises; Encourage mutually beneficial, freely entered joint ventures aimed at enhancing export potential and fostering innovation; Encourage timely, transparent processes for resolving commercial disputes, with a special focus on respecting the sanctity of contracts; Collaborate to improve product standards that promote quality and safety in line with international standards recognized by C5+1 countries; Promote conditions for the development of IT startups and innovative companies, including simplified access to venture capital, accelerators, and international markets; Support open, transparent, stable, and fair markets that create an enabling environment for commercial activity; Further respect the protection and enforcement of intellectual property and other rights that contribute to investor confidence; Support the B5+1 Forum to be held on February 4-6, 2026, in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, aimed at advancing economic cooperation between Central Asia and the United States and recognize the success of the inaugural B5+1 Forum in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in March 2024;

Trade, Investment, and Critical Minerals

Work toward ensuring secure, reliable, and diversified energy supplies, and encourage increased investment and trade in the fields of energy and critical minerals; Pursue civil nuclear cooperation, including through сapacity-building, relevant workforce professionalization, and deployment of cutting edge civil nuclear technologies, based on IAEA guidance; Continue engagement in the C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue to advance geological exploration, mining, and processing investment opportunities, while promoting the development of value-added production, including downstream industries, to help connect Central Asia’s critical minerals to the global value supply chain; Support trade and investment in high-growth sectors, such as hydropower, tourism, IT, e-commerce, and agriculture; Adopt trusted internet and communications technology and infrastructure to include digital infrastructure in fiber-optic cables, 5G, 6G, undersea cables, data center equipment, satellite communications, and seek alignment with relevant international standards and good practices that help protect trusted cross-border data flows, such as the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules Forum; Promote the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based on shared values of innovative growth and international partnership, aimed at fostering technological innovation and the development of a sustainable digital economy; Further integrate artificial intelligence and digital innovation into C5+1 working groups, to facilitate the exchange of best practices and the advancement of national AI adoption; Promote cooperation in AI research and education, including academic exchanges, training programs, and joint research projects in machine learning, robotics, and data analytics; Promote the development of smart cities and the digital transformation of Central Asian countries; Support digital transformation initiatives, including the development of

e-government, digital services for businesses and citizens, AI Centers, as well as cyber resilience; Strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity, including the protection of critical infrastructure, exchange of information on cyber threats, training of specialists, and supporting the multistakeholder development of common standards and trusted digital platforms;

Trans-Caspian Trade Route and Connectivity

Strengthen supply chain connectivity and resilience by fully developing the potential of the Trans-Caspian Trade Route (aka Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) and connecting it to the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) to secure the movement of cargo, information, and energy for the benefit of the C5+1 countries and the world; Continue striving toward harmonized, transparent customs regimes; Expand aviation connectivity among the C5+1 countries to foster greater commercial and cultural ties; and, Reinforce commercial connections and support workforce professionalization through educational exchanges that facilitate training in the technology, extractive, and other high-growth sectors.

