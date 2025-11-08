C5+1 countries issue joint statement on cultural heritage cooperation

The Governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan and the United States of America (collectively, the “C5+1 countries”) on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the establishment of the C5+1 diplomatic platform,

Recognizing the unique cultural heritage of each C5+1 country and their remarkable contributions to humanity;

Reaffirming the importance of cooperation in protecting and preserving the unique cultural heritages of the C5+1 countries; and

Recalling the deepening ties among C5+1 countries in the field of cultural heritage, including cultural exchanges, sharing of expertise in cultural heritage preservation, and cooperation through the Council of National Museums,

Have reached the following understanding:

The C5+1 countries intend to strengthen and expand cooperation to preserve the cultural heritages of C5+1 countries, disrupt illicit trade in cultural property, and enhance cultural collaboration among the C5+1 countries by:

Strengthening information sharing, particularly in the areas of law enforcement and customs and border security to protect cultural property and preserve cultural heritage; Building complementary regional networks to prevent illicit trafficking and protect art market integrity; Exploring opportunities to integrate cultural heritage into shared economic goals, including through English language education, with benefits to the tourism sector and creative industries; Increasing institutional partnerships and conducting expert exchanges to share best practices in conservation, curation, registration, digitization, provenance research, exhibition, heritage site management, protection of at-risk antiquities, and other areas of shared interest, such as in the fields of ethnology, archaeology, architecture, and restoration; Promoting fulsome support and participation of all six countries in the Council of National Museums; Promoting cooperation in museum activities and exchanges, including lending cultural property to hold exhibitions and expositions in leading museums and cultural institutions in C5+1 countries; Communicating positions in international fora related to the promotion, protection, and preservation of the cultural heritage of C5+1 countries; Supporting national craft traditions and artisans of decorative and applied arts, and preserving traditional culture, music, and dance; Promoting further cooperation in the fields of education, science, and innovation for protecting cultural property and preserving cultural heritage, including the strengthening of academic and research ties, and support for joint initiatives between higher education institutions and research centers in C5+1 countries; and, Supporting cooperation on festivals and cultural events that promotes each country’s rich cultural heritage.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA's press service

Earlier, C5+1 countries signed a statement of intent on economic cooperation.