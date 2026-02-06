Trump endorses Japan PM Takaichi ahead of snap election

In his message, Trump said Japan is facing a very important legislative election on Sunday, Feb. 8, and described the vote as crucial for the country’s future. He praised Takaichi as a strong and wise leader who loves her country and said she deserves recognition for the work of her and her coalition.

Trump also said he looks forward to welcoming Takaichi to the White House.

“I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Takaichi to the White House on March 19th. In my visit to Japan I, and all of my Representatives, were extremely impressed with her. In addition to National Security, the United States and Japan have worked closely together on making a very substantial Trade Deal, one that strongly benefits both Countries,” said Trump.

Photo credit: Donald Trump's Truth Social official account

The endorsement comes as Takaichi prepares for her first general election since becoming Japan’s first female prime minister on Oct. 21. She announced earlier that she would dissolve the House of Representatives, triggering an early election and putting her leadership directly before voters.

“Prime Minister Takaichi is someone who deserves powerful recognition for the job she and her Coalition are doing and, therefore, as President of the United States of America, it is my Honor to give a Complete and Total Endorsement of her, and what her highly respected Coalition is representing. SHE WILL NOT LET THE PEOPLE OF JAPAN DOWN! Good luck on your very important Sunday Vote. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,” added the US President.

