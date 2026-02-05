What Trump and Xi Jinping discussed over phone

According to a post published by Donald Trump on Truth Social, the call was long and substantive. The leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including trade and economic relations, military cooperation, the situation around Taiwan, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the current situation involving Iran.

Special attention was given to energy cooperation. In particular, the talks covered China’s purchases of oil and gas from the United States, as well as deliveries of aircraft engines.

The U.S. president also said the sides discussed expanding agricultural exports, including increasing soybean shipments to 20 million tons in the current season. Trump added that China has confirmed plans to purchase up to 25 million tons of soybeans in the next season.

President Donald J. Trump completes an excellent telephone conversation with President Xi of China on trade, military, and more: pic.twitter.com/y1j7FP1OLx — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 4, 2026

Trump said he plans to visit China in April and expressed confidence in the positive momentum of bilateral relations.

“The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way,” he said.

The U.S. president also voiced confidence that his administration would achieve significant positive results in engagement with China over the next three years.

