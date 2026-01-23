Japan PM dissolves Lower House, calls February election

The move, announced at the start of the regular parliamentary session, officially launched a short election campaign. It is the first time in 60 years that a prime minister has dissolved the lower house at the opening of an ordinary session.

Takaichi said she needs a clear public mandate for her leadership and for the new ruling coalition formed in October between her Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party. Her current term as prime minister also began that month, and lawmakers’ terms were not due to expire until 2028.

The Cabinet approved the dissolution of the 465 seat chamber earlier in the day. While the prime minister has the power to dissolve the lower house, the timing has drawn attention because the election will take place just 16 days later, the shortest gap in the postwar era.

During the campaign, both ruling and opposition parties are expected to focus on rising living costs. The government is considering suspending the consumption tax on food, while a new opposition bloc is calling for the tax to be scrapped on such items entirely.

The election will also feature candidates from a new opposition alliance formed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Komeito party, which was the LDP’s coalition partner for 26 years.

Other topics expected to shape debate include political funding, following recent scandals involving the LDP, as well as policies on foreign residents and tourism.

Although Takaichi’s Cabinet enjoys strong public support, the ruling coalition holds only a slim majority in the lower house and lacks control of the upper chamber, making cooperation with opposition parties necessary to pass legislation.

Opposition parties have criticized the prime minister for calling an election before parliament passes the initial budget for the next fiscal year starting in April, arguing that voters are being given too little time to assess policy choices.

The previous lower house election was held in October 2024.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced plans to dissolve the House of Representatives on Friday.