Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency

According to Leavitt, Trump noticed “mild swelling” in his lower legs, prompting additional vascular and ultrasound tests. The diagnosis revealed no signs of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

“The president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here,” Leavitt told reporters.

Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when valves in the veins fail to push blood upward effectively, causing blood to pool.

“It is a benign condition common in people over age 70,” she added.

Leavitt also addressed recent public attention on bruising seen on Trump’s hand. She explained it was “consistent” with skin irritation from “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin,” which Trump takes to prevent heart attacks and strokes.

She noted that the exam was conducted “out of an abundance of caution” and included tests for heart function, kidney health, and other systemic issues—none of which showed abnormalities.

While she declined to detail treatment plans, Leavitt said relevant information was included in a physician’s letter released later, which mirrored her briefing.

