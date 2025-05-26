Trump delays 50% tariff on EU goods until July 9

The decision follows a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who requested more time for negotiations.

“I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I agreed to the extension — July 9, 2025 — It was my privilege to do so. The Commission President said that talks will begin rapidly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump’s tariff threat, first announced on Friday, rattled financial markets and caused stock prices to drop sharply ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. The proposed duty came after months of tensions over the pace of transatlantic trade talks.

Speaking to White House reporters on Sunday, Trump said he was optimistic about future negotiations. “She asked for an extension from the June 1 date and she said she wants to get down to serious negotiations. And we had a very nice talk and I agreed,” he said. “That was the date she requested and I agreed to do that. And she said we will rapidly get together to see if we could work something out.”

Von der Leyen echoed this sentiment, writing on social media platform X that she had a “good” conversation with the U.S. president.

“The EU and US share the world’s most consequential and close trade relationship,” she posted. “Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively. To reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9.”

Trump had previously announced a 20% tariff in March but reduced it temporarily to 10% as negotiations continued. His renewed threat of a 50% tariff on Friday signaled growing frustration with the EU’s pace in talks. In response, Brussels has warned that it will impose retaliatory tariffs on American goods if an agreement is not reached.

