Trump threatens potential tariffs on smartphones not made in U.S.

"It would be more, it would be also Samsung and anybody that makes that product. Otherwise it wouldn't be fair," Trump told reporters at the White House Friday afternoon, when asked whether the president has the power to tariff one single company.

"That'll start on, I guess, the end of June ... I think we have that appropriately done by the end of June," Trump said.

Samsung is a South Korean company, with its Galaxy series a major competitor to Apple's iPhones.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced on social media that he will impose 25 percent tariff on Apple products unless iPhones are made in the United States.

"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone's that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25 percent must be paid by Apple to the U.S.," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Also on Friday, Trump threatened a 50 percent tax on all imports from the European Union starting June 1, citing insufficient progress in negotiations.

"The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with. Their powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies," Trump wrote in another post on Truth Social.

"Our discussions with them are going nowhere! Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50 percent Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025," he said.

As written before, Sony considers price hikes and US manufacturing shift in response to Trump tariffs.