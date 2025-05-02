Trump declares May 8 as U.S. Victory Day in World War II
President Donald Trump has announced plans to rename two key historical dates as official U.S. Victory Days to honor American military achievements in the 20th century, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.
“Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other сountry, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II,” Trump stated. “I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I.”
He added: “We won both wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything — That’s because we don’t have leaders anymore, that know how to do so! We are going to start celebrating our victories again!”
May 8 is widely recognized in Europe as Victory in Europe (VE) Day, while November 11 is observed in the United States as Veterans Day.
