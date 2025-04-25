4,000 military servicemen to participate in May 7 parade in Astana

The event is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War and the Fatherland Defender’s Day of Kazakhstan.

According to Tlek Serikbayev, chief of the main directorate of missile troops and artillery, the parade units are 85% ready so far. Minister of Defense Ruslan Zhaksylykov has reviewed the preparations today.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ kazinform

As it was reported, Kazakhstan's Karaganda city will be awarded the 'City of Labour Glory. 1941-1945’ title. The decision was taken at the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Almaty on the eve of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.