4,000 military servicemen to participate in May 7 parade in Astana

4,000 servicemen of the Armed Forces and military units of Kazakhstan, more than 200 pieces of military equipment and 66 units of aircraft are set to participate in the May 7 military parade in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The event is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War and the Fatherland Defender’s Day of Kazakhstan.
According to Tlek Serikbayev, chief of the main directorate of missile troops and artillery, the parade units are 85% ready so far. Minister of Defense Ruslan Zhaksylykov has reviewed the preparations today.
As it was reported, Kazakhstan's Karaganda city will be awarded the 'City of Labour Glory. 1941-1945’ title. The decision was taken at the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Almaty on the eve of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.