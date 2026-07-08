Trump declares Iran ceasefire 'over' as Strait of Hormuz tensions escalate

Speaking at the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump dismissed prospects for further diplomacy, saying: "To me, I think it's over." He added: "As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them. They're liars."

.@POTUS on the status of the ceasefire with Iran: "To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum... They're led by sick people... I'll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate—they're good people... but they have to come back to me. As far… pic.twitter.com/6eYfwMxSdn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 8, 2026

Asked whether negotiations could resume, Trump replied: "I don't care, they can talk. But I think they're wasting their time."

The latest escalation followed U.S. strikes on southern Iran, which Washington said were launched in response to attacks on three oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had retaliated by targeting 85 U.S. military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, describing the American operation as a "ceasefire violation."

The exchange of strikes also affected regional security, with Kuwait reporting missile and drone attacks, while missile warning sirens sounded in Bahrain.

Meanwhile, International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez urged ships to avoid transiting the Strait of Hormuz because of the "volatile" security situation.

The renewed hostilities pushed global oil prices up about 3%, reaching their highest level in two weeks.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United States launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on military targets in southern Iran, saying the operation was carried out in retaliation for attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.