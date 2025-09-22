EN
    Trump congratulates Tokayev on $4 billion railroad equipment deal

    23:48, 22 September 2025

    President Donald Trump congratulated Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on signing a landmark agreement to purchase US locomotives and rail equipment from American manufacturer Wabtec, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Photo credit: Wikimedia

    “I just concluded a wonderful call with the Highly Respected President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly Tokayev. They have signed the largest Railroad Equipment Purchase in History, $4 Billion Dollars Worth of United States Locomotives and Rail Equipment. Congratulations to President Tokayev on his great purchase” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post

    He emphasized that the deal would support the American rail industry, noting that the United States was built on railroads, "now they will be coming back, FAST!”

     

    As reported earlier, US rail technology company Wabtec will launch diesel engine production in Kazakhstan next year, its first manufacturing venture of this kind outside the United States.

    During his ongoing visit to New York, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone talk with U.S. President Donald Trump.

    Kazakhstan and USA Politics Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Donald Trump
    Bizhanova Diana
    Diana Bizhanova
    Автор
