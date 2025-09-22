Wabtec to start diesel engine production in Kazakhstan in 2026

The decision was announced following a visit by a delegation from Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) to Wabtec’s facilities in Grove City, Pennsylvania. The delegation, headed by Talgat Aldybergenov, Chairman of the Management Board of KTZ, toured the plant that specializes in producing and overhauling diesel engines for locomotives and heavy equipment.

During the visit, the Kazakh railway representatives examined Wabtec’s latest technologies, including the use of alternative fuels, modernization of powertrains, and systems for digital monitoring and quality control. Discussions highlighted energy efficiency, emission reductions, and the introduction of innovative solutions, which correspond to KTZ’s rolling stock development strategy.

Wabtec is expected to begin producing new diesel engines at the Astana Diesel Service plant in 2026. The move is seen as a significant step toward localizing production and strengthening the technological independence of Kazakhstan’s rail industry. Both sides also considered further cooperation in areas such as technology transfer, workforce training, and technical support for KTZ’s locomotive fleet. The visit was regarded as a milestone in expanding the partnership and reflects KTZ’s commitment to adopting international best practices in the development of Kazakhstan’s transport infrastructure.