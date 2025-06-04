Elon Musk criticizes spending bill as a “disgusting abomination”

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk wrote.

The term “pork-filled” refers to government spending added by lawmakers to benefit narrow interest groups, businesses, or their own political goals.

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” he added.

I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore.



This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.



Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

Musk’s reaction followed a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office stating that the bill would raise the federal deficit to $2.3 trillion. The increase is caused due to the combination of expanded immigration spending and tax breaks outweighing planned savings.

Behind Musk’s comment likely lie several personal and business concerns. The bill excludes tax breaks for electric vehicles, which would benefit Tesla; it also ignores his push to have the Federal Aviation Administration adopt Starlink in its systems.

In addition, a Musk ally, Jared Isaacman, was passed over for the NASA administrator role, and the White House declined to extend Musk’s temporary advisory position beyond the standard 130-day limit.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded by saying the president is fully aware of Musk’s views but remains firmly supportive of the legislation, calling it “big” and “beautiful”.

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump bid farewell to Elon Musk in the Oval Office on 30 May, after the billionaire announced his decision to step back from his role at DOGE.