Trump claims early victory in Iran

Speaking to supporters on Wednesday, Trump referenced recent U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets and the broader escalation in the Middle East. During the speech, he claimed the outcome of the conflict had effectively been decided within hours.

“We’ve won,” Trump said. “You never like to say too early that you’ve won, but we’ve won. In the first hour, it was over.”

In a moment that quickly drew attention online, Trump repeated the claim of victory several times in quick succession, insisting the conflict was “practically over the first hour” it began.

Later, speaking with reporters while traveling back to Washington, Trump again suggested the United States had already secured success in the confrontation, though he stopped short of formally declaring the conflict finished.

“I think we’re in very good shape – the main thing is we have to win this thing, win it quickly, but win it,” he said. “Most people say it’s already been won, it’s just a question of when, when do we stop?”

Trump added that the United States must ensure the situation does not deteriorate again.

“We don’t want to let it regrow, and ideally would like to see somebody in there that knows what they’re doing – in other words, they can build a country,” he said.

Despite the confident tone, the administration has provided mixed signals regarding the timeline of U.S. operations related to Iran. Trump also declined to answer questions on whether the conflict could wind down within four weeks.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” as American and Israeli forces continued military operations against the country, reflecting a hardline stance as the conflict entered its second week.