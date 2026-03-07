Trump demands Iran’s “unconditional surrender”

In a message posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump said there would be no negotiations with Iran unless Tehran accepts defeat. “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” he wrote.

Trump added that once new leadership is chosen in Tehran, Washington and its partners would help rebuild the country. “After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we… will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before,” he said.

“Iran will have a great future. MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!),” Trump added.

The statements come amid continued military strikes by the United States and Israel targeting Iranian military infrastructure. The escalation follows the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei earlier in the conflict, leaving uncertainty about who will lead the country next.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration expects the military campaign to continue for several weeks. “We expect [the war] to last about four to six weeks, and we are well on our way to achieving those objectives,” she said.

Trump has repeatedly stated that he does not want Iran to remain under what he described as “a radical terrorist regime,” while indicating that Washington may take interest in who becomes the country’s next leader.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Iranian security officials had warned police may use lethal force against suspected thieves and protesters as tensions rise amid the ongoing conflict and growing domestic unrest.