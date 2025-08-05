Trump applauds Sydney Sweeney ad after GOP affiliation

“She’s a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad!” Trump told reporters on August 3 while boarding Air Force One. “If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, then I think her ad is fantastic!”

The campaign, titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans”, features the blonde, blue-eyed actress in denim-themed clips, including scenes of her playing with a puppy and driving a Ford Mustang. A now-deleted video referenced genetics, stating, “Genes are passed down… My jeans are blue,” sparking accusations from critics of subtle messaging related to eugenics. The brand later clarified: “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans is and always was about the jeans. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Trump doubled down in a Truth Social post, misspelling the actress’s name: “It’s the HOTTEST ad out there… Go get ‘em, Sidney.” He contrasted it with ads from Bud Light and Jaguar, calling them “woke”.

American Eagle shares rose 23.5% following the controversy.

Vice President JD Vance also weighed in, telling a conservative podcast: “Ms. Sweeney is an All-American beautiful girl. So much of the Democrats is oriented around hostility toward basic American life.”

Sweeney has not publicly commented on the ad or her party affiliation.

