AI-generated ads in Vogue spark backlash over beauty standards and industry ethics

The advertisements, which featured a blonde woman modeling two different outfits, were published in the August edition. In one, the AI-generated woman is seen sitting at a café wearing a blue romper; in another, she is seen carrying a handbag and wearing a black-and-white frock.

The ads were “produced” by Seraphinne Vallora, a marketing agency that creates AI-generated campaigns. According to its website, the company offers services such as fashion ads using AI models, product imagery without traditional photography, and visuals for real estate and interior design.

“Discover how AI models can open doors to a fresh audience for your business, all while optimizing your resources — time, money, and energy — through effective AI marketing campaigns,” its homepage reads.

The campaign sparked controversy online, with many users raising concerns about AI’s growing presence in creative industries. The role of artificial intelligence in traditionally human-led fields was a major point of discussion.

“AI being in ANY creative space is so wild to me,” one person wrote. “This is war on art, fashion, and culture,” another commenter said. A third urged, “BOYCOTT VOGUE AND GUESS.”

Netizens also voiced concerns over the beauty ideals promoted by AI-generated models. “We knew the damage just airbrushing models had on young girls… Imagine growing up seeing AI women and that being the new beauty standard,” one user reflected. Another noted, “AI models in Vogue before plus size models is insane to me.”

Photo credit: Screenshot of emerson.mahon's TikTok account

Many feared the normalization of such imagery could reinforce harmful beauty standards.

“I have a very strong suspicion that introducing AI into the model industry is going to start some very unrealistic and unhealthy body standards,” one commenter added.

AI in creative fields also stirred controversy for another company earlier this year. The language learning app Duolingo, long loved for its social media presence, adopted an “AI-first” strategy and laid off about 10% of its contract workforce, replacing parts of its course creation process with generative AI. Despite criticism, CEO Luis von Ahn emphasized that AI is intended to enhance efficiency rather than replace human employees.

With AI’s growing presence in creative industries, social media users are worried about broader implications, as one user suggested, “There should be laws that protect creative fields from AI taking over their work field.” Vogue is yet to comment on the issue.

It’s important to note that less than a month ago, Vogue’s long-time editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, announced her resignation after nearly four decades in the role. Many fans are now calling for her reinstatement following the AI campaign.