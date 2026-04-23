Trump administration moves to reclassify cannabis as less dangerous drug

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said products containing marijuana that are approved by the Food and Drug Administration or licensed under state medical programs will be moved from Schedule I, which is a category reserved for substances such as heroin, to Schedule III, where drugs like codeine-based medications are listed.

The move follows earlier direction from US President Donald Trump to review cannabis classification to expand research and medical access. While marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, most states have already legalized its medical or recreational use. The decision will also give a tax break to licensed dealers of medical cannabis.

“These actions will enable more targeted, rigorous research into marijuana's safety and efficacy, expanding patients' access to treatments and empowering doctors to make better-informed healthcare decisions,” he said in a post on X.

Under the decisive leadership of @POTUS, this Department of Justice is delivering on his promise to improve American healthcare. This includes:



• Immediately rescheduling FDA-approved marijuana and state-licensed marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule IIl



• Ordering a new,… pic.twitter.com/DUtqKQgavl — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) April 23, 2026

The Justice Department also ordered a formal hearing in June to consider broader reclassification of marijuana. Once published in the Federal Register, the rule change will take effect after 30 days, although it may face legal challenges that could delay implementation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Trump took part in a week-long Bible reading event organized by Christian conservatives.