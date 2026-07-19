TRKLab captures key moments of Tokayev's Shanghai visit

The film also highlights the visit's key political and economic outcomes and the international media attention it attracted.

Over two days, the Head of State held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, met with executives of the country's leading technology and industrial companies, participated in the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), and oversaw the signing of more than 70 commercial agreements worth over US$15 billion.

Photo credit: Akorda

Set against Shanghai's iconic skyline, the visit also drew significant international media attention, highlighting Kazakhstan's growing role in regional connectivity, artificial intelligence and high-tech cooperation.

Invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping to participate in the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), President Tokayev embarked on an intensive program that combined high-level political dialogue with meetings involving some of China's most influential technology and industrial companies.

A central part of the visit was President Tokayev's engagement with representatives of China's leading corporations. The documentary follows Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holding separate meetings with executives from Xiaomi, CATL, CCCC and Guoyou Materials Industry Group. Discussions focused on artificial intelligence, cloud computing, electric vehicles, battery production, transport infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

Phоtо credit: Akorda

Addressing Chinese business leaders in Mandarin, the Head of State expressed his appreciation for the hospitality extended to the Kazakh delegation, saying: “First of all, allow me to express my sincere gratitude to our Chinese friends and colleagues participating in today’s event. Kazakhstan attaches special importance to its eternal, comprehensive strategic partnership with China. Bilateral relations have reached an unprecedentedly high level. Thank you all!”

Phоtо credit: Akorda

The economic dimension of the visit was further reinforced by the signing of more than 70 commercial agreements worth over US$15 billion, covering artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, finance, logistics, transport, manufacturing and higher education.

One of the most anticipated moments came during President Tokayev's talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The documentary shows the meeting unfolding in an exceptionally warm and friendly atmosphere, reflecting the close relationship the two leaders have developed in recent years. Alongside members of both delegations, they exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, regional security and global technological development.

Phоtо credit: Akorda

President Tokayev's fluent command of Chinese became one of the memorable moments of the visit, highlighting his long-standing familiarity with the country and contributing to the warm atmosphere of the meeting.

Welcoming his talks with President Xi, Tokayev added in Chinese: "Honorable Mr. Xi Jinping, I express my sincere gratitude for the warm reception of myself and my delegation in this dynamically developing, magnificent international metropolis."

President Xi, for his part, praised Kazakhstan's reform agenda and highlighted the high level of bilateral relations, noting that cooperation between the two countries continues to expand across a broad range of sectors.

Phоtо credit: Akorda

The visit concluded with President Tokayev's participation in the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, where he backed the "AI for benefit, AI for all" concept and proposed launching new Kazakhstan-China digital initiatives, including stronger cooperation on AI governance, digital infrastructure and technological innovation.

Shanghai's striking skyline, world-class innovation ecosystem and vibrant atmosphere provided more than a picturesque backdrop to the visit. They symbolized the technological transformation that Kazakhstan and China seek to advance together through expanded cooperation.

Chinese outlets highlighted the growing strategic partnership and President Tokayev's participation in WAIC, while international publications focused on the more than US$15 billion in commercial agreements, Kazakhstan's digital ambitions and expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence, autonomous transport and advanced manufacturing.

As previously reported by QazinformNews Agency in its review of foreign media coverage, many global media outlets described the Shanghai visit as an important milestone in the rapidly evolving Kazakhstan-China partnership.