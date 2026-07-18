AI, $15 billion in agreements and self-driving cars: What global media wrote about Tokayev's visit to Shanghai?

Reuters published two in-depth analytical reports on the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai. One of them noted that Kazakhstan became the only country to join both the U.S.-led AI Opportunity Statement initiative and the China-established World AI Cooperation Organization. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also named among the conference's key foreign participants alongside UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

A Financial Times report highlighted that during his meeting with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Xi Jinping said China was ready to share digital economy and artificial intelligence technologies with Kazakhstan to support the country's digital transformation. The newspaper also reported on the establishment of the World AI Cooperation Organization, which has been joined by around 30 countries.

Euronews: Xi hails "new level" of ties as China and Kazakhstan sign €11.4 billion in agreements

A Euronews report said Kazakhstan and China signed more than 70 commercial agreements worth over $13 billion, or €11.4 billion. Among them are agreements to build Central Asia's first battery manufacturing plant jointly with CATL, a pumped storage hydropower plant in the Almaty Region, and a multifunctional terminal at the Port of Kuryk.

Screenshot

The publication also cited bilateral trade reaching $49 billion and Chinese investment in Kazakhstan exceeding $30 billion. Euronews separately reported on the development of the Smart Cargo platform, the city of Alatau, and the adoption of the 2027 to 2030 roadmap for trade and economic cooperation.

Italian.people: Xi Jinping meets with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

The Italian publication reported on the talks between Tokayev and Xi Jinping in Shanghai. The article said the two countries intend to strengthen cooperation in trade, e-commerce, energy, mineral resource extraction and transport, including by increasing the number of direct flights.

NHK: Xi Jinping's speech signals China's ambition to lead in AI

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that 29 countries, including Kazakhstan, signed the agreement establishing the World AI Cooperation Organization. The headquarters of the new organization is planned to be located in Shanghai.

As NHK noted, China aims to unite the international community to advance artificial intelligence and develop rules governing the use of the technology.

Anadolu: Kazakhstan ready to cooperate with partners on AI to maintain peace

Turkish news agency Anadolu published an extensive report on Tokayev's speech at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference. It outlined in detail his proposals to hold the first meeting of the World AI Cooperation Organization in Astana, establish its regional office for Central Asia in Kazakhstan, and launch the "Kazakhstan-China Digital Bridge" initiative.

The agency also reported on the proposal to create a permanent international expert platform on AI regulation, standards and ethics, as well as a network of schools, research centers and academic partnerships under the auspices of the new organization. The publication also mentioned plans to open the UN ESCAP Asia-Pacific Digital Solutions Centre in Almaty and declare next year the Year of Kazakhstan-China Joint AI Initiatives.

Screenshot

Baird Maritime: Chinese company to build multimodal hub at Kazakhstan's Port of Kuryk

Australian industry publication Baird Maritime devoted a separate report to the project of China's Guoyou Materials Industry Group. The company plans to build a multimodal transport hub at the Port of Kuryk, linking routes between Europe, Central Asia and other parts of Asia.

Once the first phase is completed, the complex is expected to have an annual handling capacity of 15 million tonnes of cargo. The publication noted that the project will expand Kazakhstan's export and transit capabilities and strengthen the role of the Port of Kuryk along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Screenshot

How Chinese media covered the visit

China Daily: Xi Jinping calls for stronger ties with Kazakhstan

A China Daily report covered the meeting between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping in Shanghai. The Chinese leader proposed strengthening the alignment of the two countries' development strategies, expanding trade, including cross-border e-commerce, and accelerating the implementation of joint projects.

The publication identified energy, mineral resource extraction, international road transport and an increase in direct flights as promising areas of cooperation. It also cited Xi Jinping's statement that China is ready to share digital economy and artificial intelligence technologies with Kazakhstan.

Screenshot

Global Times: Baidu to explore launch of self-driving cars in Kazakhstan

Global Times reported on the signing of a memorandum between Chinese autonomous taxi service Apollo Go, operated by Baidu, and Turlov Private Holding. The parties will explore the possibility of introducing self-driving transport technologies and services in Kazakhstan. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

According to the publication, if the project is implemented, Kazakhstan will become the first Central Asian country to host a Chinese autonomous driving company. At the time of publication, Apollo Go self-driving vehicles were operating in 27 cities, while the service had completed more than 22 million rides.

CGTN: President of Kazakhstan arrives in Shanghai for World AI Conference

Chinese broadcaster CGTN published a separate report on Tokayev's arrival in Shanghai. It described Kazakhstan as a country increasing investment in artificial intelligence and seeking to become one of Central Asia's leading technology hubs.

The broadcaster reported on the declaration of 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the creation of a dedicated ministry, the adoption of an AI law and plans to expand computing infrastructure. Among the key projects, CGTN highlighted Data Center Valley, which aims to attract international technology companies and investment to Kazakhstan.

Xinhua: Xi Jinping meets with President of Kazakhstan

Xinhua provided detailed coverage of the talks between Tokayev and Xi Jinping. The report noted that the two sides agreed to strengthen their strategic partnership and enhance practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.

The main areas of cooperation identified were cross-border e-commerce, energy, mineral resource extraction, direct air links and international road transport. The agency also cited Xi Jinping's statement that China is ready to transfer digital economy and artificial intelligence technologies to Kazakhstan.

How CIS media covered the visit

Interfax: Tokayev calls for global expert platform on AI regulation

Russia's Interfax reported on Tokayev's proposal to establish a permanent international expert platform on artificial intelligence regulation, standards and ethics. The initiative was announced during his speech at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.

The publication also covered the proposal to create an international network of schools, centers of excellence and academic partnerships under the World AI Cooperation Organization. It noted the importance of developing digital skills, critical thinking and responsible use of technology among younger generations.

AZERTAC: Tokayev proposes unified digital transport space across Eurasia

Azerbaijan's AZERTAC reported on Kazakhstan's plans to become a key transport and logistics hub linking China with Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Middle East and Europe. The publication cited data showing that 13 international transport corridors pass through Kazakhstan and that 85% of rail freight traffic between China and Europe moves through the country.

The agency also reported on the Smart Cargo platform, which is expected to integrate customs, logistics and commercial services into a single digital window. Its implementation is seen as the foundation for creating a unified digital transport space across Eurasia.

Screenshot

Fergana: Kazakhstan and China sign agreements worth more than $15 billion in Shanghai

Uzbek publication Fergana reported on the signing of more than 70 commercial agreements covering artificial intelligence, digitalization, transport, mechanical engineering, finance, agriculture and logistics. Among the priority areas identified were the Data Center Valley project in Ekibastuz, the development of the city of Alatau and critical minerals processing projects.

The publication also listed agreements with Huawei, Geely, Li Auto and other Chinese companies. They include the development of electric vehicle infrastructure, vehicle manufacturing in Kazakhstan, construction of a terminal at the Port of Kuryk, and projects in robotics, telecommunications, education and artificial intelligence.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Chinese partners signed more than 70 commercial agreements worth over $15 billion during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's working visit to Shanghai.