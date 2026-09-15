Türkiye completes first homegrown lunar spacecraft ahead of 2027 mission

The 3.5-ton spacecraft is expected to launch from Kennedy Space Center in early 2027 and reach a 100-kilometer polar orbit around the Moon after about two months. It will conduct scientific observations for at least three months, studying solar winds, water formation, magnetic fields and surface radiation.

The spacecraft has an 80% domestic production rate, including flight, communications and power systems developed through Türkiye’s Imece and Türksat 6A satellite programs.

“The further tests will verify the spacecraft’s ability to withstand the harsh conditions it will encounter during launch and in the space environment,” Kacır said.

The minister said the project reflects Türkiye’s drive for technological independence. “Only eight countries have carried out lunar missions so far, and when we implement our program, Türkiye will become the ninth country,” he said.

The program follows Türkiye’s recent accession to the Artemis Accords, while Ankara is also developing new communications and Earth-observation satellites and working toward an independent spaceport in Somalia.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan eyes an international satellite constellation with up to 14 spacecraft.