Kazakhstan eyes international satellite constellation with up to 14 spacecraft

Kazakhstan has already reached agreements with three countries - Mongolia, the Republic of the Congo and Nigeria - to participate in the Earth remote sensing project.

“By 2030, we plan to create an international constellation of nine satellites for Earth observation. It will include six satellites from Kazakhstan, as well as satellites from Mongolia, the Republic of the Congo and Nigeria. We are open to cooperation with new partners and see the potential to expand the constellation to 14 satellites,” Madiyev said at the Space Days Kazakhstan international forum.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan is working on a replacement for the KazSat-3 communications satellite, known as KazSat-3R. The new spacecraft is intended to ensure the continued stable operation of the country’s national satellite communications system and meet modern technological requirements.

Madiyev also highlighted the development of Kazakhstan’s space engineering capabilities. A spacecraft assembly and testing facility is operating in Astana, enabling the country to assemble satellites, conduct key tests, strengthen its domestic engineering capacity and participate in international manufacturing projects.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan earmarked over 10 billion US dollars for the new KazSat-3R communications satellite.