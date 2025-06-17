EN
    Triplets Amir, Amina and Aisha born in Aktobe

    09:14, 17 June 2025

    Polina Samatova gave birth to a baby boy and two baby girls on May 30 at the Aktobe medical center, Kazinform News Agency cites the Aktobe region akimat.

    Triplets born in Aktobe region
    Photo credit: Aktobe region akimat

    The babies and their mother were discharged from the center on June 16.

    As Professor of the Faculty of the Medical University Svetlana Shikanova said, a naturally conceived triplet pregnancy happens rare.

    Triplets Amir, Amina and Aisha born in Aktobe
    Photo credit: Aktobe region akimat

    The couple has a five-year-old daughter Dayana and a three-year-old son Islam.

    5,255 babies were born since the beginning of the year, including 51 sets of twins and two triplets.

    It is worth reminding that Kazakhstan welcomed 46 sets of triplets in 2024.

