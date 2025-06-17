Triplets Amir, Amina and Aisha born in Aktobe

The babies and their mother were discharged from the center on June 16.

As Professor of the Faculty of the Medical University Svetlana Shikanova said, a naturally conceived triplet pregnancy happens rare.

Photo credit: Aktobe region akimat

The couple has a five-year-old daughter Dayana and a three-year-old son Islam.

5,255 babies were born since the beginning of the year, including 51 sets of twins and two triplets.

It is worth reminding that Kazakhstan welcomed 46 sets of triplets in 2024.