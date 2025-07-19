Trilateral agreement signed on Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan Trans-Afghan Railway Project feasibility study

“Today’s first trilateral meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan marks a historic step forward in deepening mutual trust, good neighborliness, and regional cooperation”, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan wrote on his Telegram channel.

“We signed a Trilateral Framework Agreement to develop a Feasibility Study for the Uzbekistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan Trans-Afghan Railway, a project of strategic significance for all of Eurasia. This corridor will enhance trade, support Afghanistan’s economic recovery, and open new access to global markets via the southern ports.

Uzbekistan reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening trade ties, expanding cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and construction, and increasing the use of the Termez International Trade Center”.

Notably, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan set to expand railway freight ties.