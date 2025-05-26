Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan set to expand railway freight ties

During the meeting, it was noted that railway freight traffic between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan reached 11.5 million tons in 2024. In the first four months of 2025, the average daily number of trains passing through the Saryagash junction stood at 26.

A significant increase was also observed in container shipments along the China–Central Asia route, which rose by 104 percent year-on-year, equivalent to 144 container trains. The participants emphasized the importance of ensuring the timely acceptance and dispatch of goods, boosting the share of container transport, and increasing overall freight traffic between Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

Following a meeting and negotiations between parties, a formal document called a protocol was signed.

Earlier it was reported Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan are set to expand railway freight ties.