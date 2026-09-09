Traditional funeral held in Norway for late King Harald

Oslo’s city center was secured, cordoned off, and decorated ahead of the procession, which moved from the Royal Palace to Oslo Cathedral and then to the Palace Church at Akershus Fortress, broadcaster NRK reported. The procession began at noon from Castle Square, with the royal family following the late king’s coffin.

Around 1,900 soldiers lined the route, forming a ceremonial corridor, while an estimated 3,500 Armed Forces personnel took part in the commemorations.

The funeral was attended by European royals and foreign dignitaries, including Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary, Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, Dutch King Willem‑Alexander and Queen Maxima, Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, as well as Prince William of Wales and Princess Anne.

The ceremony was planned to be held at Oslo Cathedral, which seats about 800 but can accommodate up to 1,000. Following the burial, the government invited the public to a memorial service at Oslo City Hall, while the royal family hosted a private service at Akershus Castle Church for royal guests and state representatives. A reception at the Palace was also scheduled in the afternoon.

The coffin of King Harald arrived at Akershus slottskirke.



🎥 NRK pic.twitter.com/WxLcAvisqG — ChristinZ (@ChristinsQueens) September 9, 2026

King Harald V of Norway’s state funeral is taking place in Oslo, where world leaders and European royal families have gathered as a military procession escorts his coffin to Oslo Cathedral.Harald died on August 28 at 89 after a 35-year reign. His son has succeeded him as King… pic.twitter.com/9tfqH2PEqS — image news (@Sonos12345678) September 9, 2026

Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35s performed a "missing man" formation over the Oslo Cathedral to honor the late King Harald V during his state funeral today. 🇳🇴



🎥 VG TV pic.twitter.com/IivtXe2koG — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 9, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that Norway's King Harald V died at the age of 89 on August 28. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolence to King Haakon VIII on the passing of his beloved father, His Majesty King Harald V.