Norway’s King Harald V dies at 89, Crown Prince Haakon ascends throne

The king passed away peacefully at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet at 6:35 a.m. local time (0435 GMT), according to a statement issued by the Royal House.

Under Norway's rules of succession, 53-year-old Crown Prince Haakon immediately succeeded to the throne and became the country's new king. His regnal name and motto have yet to be officially announced.

Harald was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 17. The Royal House previously said he had received cortisone treatment for hemolytic anemia in recent weeks, which caused fluid accumulation. During his hospitalization, he was also treated with antibiotics for a bacterial infection in his blood.

The Royal House said Thursday that Harald's health had deteriorated and his condition was "very serious."

Born on Feb. 21, 1937, Harald ascended to the throne on Jan. 17, 1991, following the death of his father, King Olav V. He had been hospitalized several times in recent years and received a permanent pacemaker in 2024.

Haakon was born on July 20, 1973. He had served as regent on multiple occasions when his father was ill or abroad. Haakon's eldest child, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, is now Norway's crown princess and the heir to the throne.

Earlier, it was reported that Norway had officially opened a permanent national memorial at the Government Quarter in Oslo to honor the victims of the July 22, 2011 terrorist attacks.