President Tokayev offers condolences over passing Norway’s King Harald V
20:26, 28 August 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolence to King Haakon VIII on the passing of his beloved father, His Majesty King Harald V, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
King Harald V was an outstanding statesman and a true symbol of unity, resilience and the incredible progress of the Kingdom of Norway. Throughout his long and distinguished reign, he served his country with dignity, wisdom and unwavering devotion to the welfare of his people, earning their genuine respect and affection, the telegram says.
The Royal House of Norway announced early Friday that King Harald V of Norway had died at the age of 89.