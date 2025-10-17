Traces of ancient civilizations on Talas Mountains in Kyrgyzstan
16:48, 17 October 2025
Talas Oblast is one of the most mysterious and little-studied archaeological regions of Kyrgyzstan, photographer Vlad Ushakov wrote, sharing beautiful photographs capturing ancient images and inscriptions carved by the people who lived here centuries ago.
"Each inscription is a message from the past. Silent images speak to those who are willing to listen," he wrote.
It is worth reminding, petroglyphs can be found across almost the entire territory of Kazakhstan. The largest concentrations of rock art are located in the Turkistan, Zhambyl, Almaty, and Zhetysu regions.