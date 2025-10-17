EN
    Traces of ancient civilizations on Talas Mountains in Kyrgyzstan

    16:48, 17 October 2025

    Talas Oblast is one of the most mysterious and little-studied archaeological regions of Kyrgyzstan, photographer Vlad Ushakov wrote, sharing beautiful photographs capturing ancient images and inscriptions carved by the people who lived here centuries ago.

    Traces of Ancient Civilizations on Talas Mountains
    Photo credit: Kabar
    Traces of Ancient Civilizations on Talas Mountains
    Photo credit: Kabar

    "Each inscription is a message from the past. Silent images speak to those who are willing to listen," he wrote.

    Traces of Ancient Civilizations on Talas Mountains
    Photo credit: Kabar
    Traces of Ancient Civilizations on Talas Mountains
    Photo credit: Kabar
    Traces of Ancient Civilizations on Talas Mountains
    Photo credit: Kabar

    It is worth reminding, petroglyphs can be found across almost the entire territory of Kazakhstan. The largest concentrations of rock art are located in the Turkistan, Zhambyl, Almaty, and Zhetysu regions.

    Historical monuments Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Cultural Heritage
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
