Tourist pulled alive from under snow after avalanche in Almaty

According to the Ministry of Emergency Response, on February 22, the 112 emergency line received a call about an avalanche in the off-piste area of Sukhoi Log at Shymbulak Ski Resort. A twenty-seven-year-old man was trapped under the snow mass.

Personnel from the city’s Rescue Unit-23 of the Emergency Response Department, along with Shymbulak Resort rescuers, were immediately dispatched to the site.

“Thanks to the prompt and professional actions of the rescue services, the individual was quickly found and pulled from the snow,” the Ministry noted.

First medical aid was provided to him on-site, and he was transported to the ski resort’s clinic for a check-up. At the moment, his life and health are not in danger. Following the examination, the man was released home.

It is worth mentioning that a week ago, on February 14, an avalanche also occurred beyond the boundaries of the Shymbulak resort: a freerider ventured off the groomed trail and ended up beneath a thick layer of snow. Luckily, emergency crews also managed to avert the tragedy.

