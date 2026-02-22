Bodies of 9 backcountry skiers recovered after avalanche in California

According to authorities, the group was on a day-trip skiing expedition on Tuesday when the avalanche struck.

Six of those killed were close friends described as “passionate, skilled skiers,” along with three expert guides.

Relatives identified the victims as Carrie Atkin, Liz Clabaugh, Danielle Keatley, Kate Morse, Caroline Sekar, and Kate Vitt.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that three staff members from the Blackbird Mountain Guides-- Michael Henry, 30, Andrew Alissandratos, 34, and Nicole Choo, 42 -- also died in the avalanche.

“We are grateful that we can bring them home,” said Shannan Moon, the sheriff of Nevada County, California, as reported by NBC News.

Five of the victims were found and airlifted on Friday by helicopter.

Fifteen skiers were trapped in the avalanche. Six survived, including two who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple agencies have opened investigations into the avalanche. The Sierra Avalanche Center will draft an incident report, Cal/OSHA is probing possible workplace safety violations, and the sheriff’s office is conducting its own inquiry.

Earlier, it was reported that 10 backcountry skiers were missing.