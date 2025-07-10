Astana’s Mulubrhan claims 2nd place in Tour of Magnificent Qinghai Stage 5

The fifth stage with the distance of 168,7 kilometers started in Qilian and finished with a bunch sprint in Gangcha. A photo finish was needed to define the stage winner.

“Our team worked really well today. We put pressure on the GC leader right from the start. With 50 kilometers to go, there were ten of us in the front, and we tried hard to keep the pressure on the race leader. Then, the peloton caught us, so we focused on preparing for the final with a bunch sprint. My teammates did an amazing job, especially Aaron Gate, who gave me a perfect leadout. Maybe I was a bit late launching my sprint, and the headwind didn’t make it any easier, but it was a good fight. It’s a pity that after all the hard work from my teammates, I couldn’t repay them with a victory today, but that’s sport,” said Henok Mulubrhan after the stage.

