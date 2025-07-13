Tour of Magnificent Qinghai 2025: XDS Astana Team rider Mulubrhan finishes 3rd on Stage 6, leads GC
XDS Astana Team rider Henok Mulubrhan was third on Stage 7 of the Tour of Magnificent Qinghai in China, becoming a new leader in the general classification. His teammate Aaron Gate finished fourth, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the club’s press service.
The seventh stage started in Gonghe and finished in Haiyan after 137 kilometers.
It was a good but also a tough day. The team trusted in me and I felt good, in the end it’s third place for us at the stage, but also a lead in the general classification. Now, we need to have some rest and have our eyes on tomorrow’s final day, said Henok Mulubrhan after the stage.
As reported earlier, XDS Astana Team rider Henok Mulubrhan claimed a victory on Stage 6 of the Tour of Magnificent Qinghai in China.