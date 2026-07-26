Tour de France final stage shortened as wildfires force major route change

The traditional final stage in Paris has been reduced from 133 kilometers to 89 kilometers, with riders now starting directly on the Champs-Élysées instead of Thoiry, west of the French capital.

Tour organizer Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said the route was changed after the French Interior Ministry reassigned part of the security personnel originally deployed for the race to assist in areas affected by the wildfires.

According to French authorities, more than 267,000 people have been evacuated as wildfires continue to spread across parts of France and Spain. Bordeaux Airport has been closed, while the French government has advised against all road and rail travel to the affected region.

Despite the shortened route, the race will still finish on the Champs-Élysées. Riders will complete two additional laps before heading to the Montmartre climb, which was introduced after its successful debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and featured in the 2025 Tour de France.

Wildfires have already disrupted this year's race. Earlier in the event, spectators were urged to avoid the final 40 kilometers of stage three to allow emergency services access to affected areas.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that devastating wildfires in France and Spain had forced mass evacuations, led to military deployments and prompted international assistance through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.