France, Spain battle massive wildfires

In France, the Interior Ministry said more than 50,000 hectares have burned since the beginning of the year, with dozens of wildfires remaining active across the country.

The most severe blaze is burning near the commune of Saumos, north of Arcachon Bay in the Gironde department. According to French authorities, the fire has already spread across approximately 10,000 hectares and destroyed dozens of homes.

The French government has evacuated more than 141,000 people from the Gironde and Landes departments as firefighters continue efforts to contain the flames. The operation involves more than 1,000 firefighters, reinforcement units, military personnel and an extensive aerial fleet, including Canadair water bombers, Dash aircraft and helicopters.

French President Emmanuel Macron has activated the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism to request additional firefighting aircraft and personnel from partner countries.

Meanwhile, Spain has declared a national emergency in the Community of Madrid and the province of Ávila following the rapid spread of several major wildfires.

According to the Spanish government, operational command of the emergency response has been transferred to the Military Emergency Unit (UME). Its personnel worked throughout the night to prevent the flames from reaching populated areas in the municipalities of Villa del Prado, San Martín de Valdeiglesias and Burgohondo.

The national emergency was declared after several major wildfires threatened populated areas west of Madrid, while adverse weather conditions continued to complicate firefighting operations.

According to the European Commission, both France and Spain have activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, allowing additional aerial firefighting resources and personnel from other member states to support national emergency services.

Authorities in both countries continue to warn that the wildfire situation remains highly dynamic due to strong winds, extreme heat and prolonged drought, with firefighting operations ongoing.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that nearly 10,000 people had been affected by evacuation measures in Spain’s Madrid region after multiple wildfires spread across the municipalities of Villa del Prado, Aldea del Fresno and San Martín de Valdeiglesias.