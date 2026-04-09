Top Kazakhstani executives to undergo AI training with professors from Stanford, OpenAI Academy

Accotding to the press service of the Ministry of AI and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, this is the largest corporate program for training leaders in artificial intelligence, created for the Central Eurasian region at the intersection of academic expertise and practical application. It aims to develop managerial competencies that are in high demand in the context of global AI transformation. In addition to the main organizers, the project partners include the platforms Lovable and CAYU, which provide opportunities for developing AI agents and digital solutions, as well as the Institute of Smart Systems and Artificial Intelligence (ISSAI) at Nazarbayev University.

The academic director of the program is Peter Norvig, Professor at Stanford University HAI, author of one of the world’s leading books on AI, former Director of Google Research and a current member of the Expert Council on AI Development under the President of Kazakhstan. Under his leadership, the curriculum has been specifically adapted to the unique needs of the region.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Zhaslan Madiyev, noted:

“Implementing the President’s directive on the integration of artificial intelligence across all sectors of the economy, we are moving to the stage of practical changes. As a result of the program, relying on the expertise of Stanford University HAI and the technologies of OpenAI Academy, each participant will develop an applied AI strategy for their organization. This lays the foundation for a new management model, where the digital transformation of each company becomes the cornerstone of technological leadership and the success of the entire country.”

The training starts on April 8 and includes more than 30 hours of intensive live sessions, with simultaneous interpretation into Kazakh, Uzbek and Russian, providing access to cutting-edge knowledge for a wide audience.

The training is built around a targeted model: companies participate in teams, allowing for the comprehensive development of competencies across key management roles, from mid-level to senior leadership. As part of this program, each organization will develop its own AI strategy tailored to specific business tasks and processes. This is especially important in the context of the President’s directive on the systematic implementation of AI across all key sectors of the economy. In this environment, it is crucial for the largest companies and institutions to move from testing individual tools to forming comprehensive AI strategies with a clear understanding of the expected impact.

Among the participants are leaders from about 150 of the largest organizations in the region, representatives of the public and quasi-public sectors, including the national holdings Samruk-Kazyna and Baiterek and the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as leading companies in the economy: Halyk Bank, Freedom Holding, Kaspi.kz, BI Group, Astana Motors, Beeline, Kcell, Bazis-A, Kazzinc, Transtelecom, Lancaster Group and others.

The training methodology is based on a three-stage preparation system, which allows companies to move progressively from understanding AI to its practical implementation. First, participants lay the academic foundation together with Stanford University HAI, studying the basic principles of AI, the limitations of the technology and its impact on business processes and management. Then, they move on to working with AI tools through OpenAI Academy, mastering prompt engineering, the use of models and the application of AI to real-world tasks. The final stage focuses on AI agents and applied solutions: together with CAYU and Lovable, teams learn to develop and implement AI systems in business and key industries.

Through such programs, we are forming a global community of leaders with the competencies needed to manage AI transformation and ensure the sustainable development of the economy and society. The program brings together participants from different countries, expanding the horizons of cooperation. Among the program participants are representatives from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkey and Qatar.

“Our goal is to provide the region with direct access to cutting-edge AI knowledge and global technological ecosystems. We are creating programs in which participants receive insights firsthand from those who are shaping the industry today and defining its future. In this way, Central Eurasia is becoming a prominent and active participant in the global technology and AI ecosystem,” noted Asset Abdualiyev, Founder and CEO of Silkroad Innovation Hub.

Upon completion of the course, participants will receive an official certificate from Stanford University HAI and become part of the largest AI community in Central Eurasia. This initiative is a key link in the comprehensive talent development system: it is worth noting that the basic digital literacy training program, launched in 2025, has already been completed by about 1 million citizens of the country. Systematic efforts are being made at all levels - from youth centers such as TUMO Astana and Tomorrow School to student programs such as AI Sana, specialized projects for public servants such as AI Qyzmet and the training of AI officers in the public sector through the AI Governance 500 program, ensuring the expert foundation for the technological development of the country.

Earlier, it was reported that “Exporters’ Showcase” platform had been launched to promote Kazakhstani products.